South Simcoe police seek public assistance locating missing Alcona man
The South Simcoe Police Service is asking Innisfil residents to check their properties and outbuildings for a missing man.
The 75-year-old Alcona man, Ken Armstrong, was last seen wearing a blue or white shirt and black track pants with white detailing. Police say he may appear to be in a confused state.
Police and Armstrong’s family are concerned for his well-being and are urging anyone who may have any information to please call 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.
