May 8, 2018 8:03 am

South Simcoe police seek public assistance locating missing Alcona man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Ken Armstrong (above) has been reported missing from the Alcona area.

South Simcoe Police / Provided
The South Simcoe Police Service is asking Innisfil residents to check their properties and outbuildings for a missing man.

The 75-year-old Alcona man, Ken Armstrong, was last seen wearing a blue or white shirt and black track pants with white detailing. Police say he may appear to be in a confused state.

Police and Armstrong’s family are concerned for his well-being and are urging anyone who may have any information to please call 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.

