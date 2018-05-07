Plateau parking bylaw faces opposition, delays as residents push for referendum

Plateau-Mont-Royal residents are taking on their borough’s administration when it comes to a controversial plan to restrict creating new private parking spaces in the area.

“They say it’s for the greater good but they don’t listen to people who are concerned, who don’t want this bylaw to go through,” said resident Hélène Langlois.

The proposed bylaw, which was unveiled in early March, seeks to prevent drivers from making new parking spots in their backyards and alleyways. The borough says it wants to prioritize public transit, limit traffic in alleyways and eliminate residents’ dependence on cars.

As part of the plan, borough officials are also looking at increasing the amount of street parking reserved for residents in the Plateau.

“What we want is to limit additional, new parking,” said City Coun. Marianne Giguère.

“Because we want to save the alleyways as living environments that are safe, that are playful, where kids can go.”

Residents upset

There has been a lack of information surrounding the proposed project from the borough, said Langlois. Residents say the specific conditions for those who already have parking spots on or near their properties haven’t been entirely clear.

“I think they want to dilute the debate,” she said.

Giguère said that Plateau residents don’t need to worry since existing parking spots will be grandfathered in, so long as owners can prove they have been using their backyards or back alleys as a spot.

“No one will go do a witch hunt to find if the parking was made properly at the time,” she said.

For Charles Déziel, who has lived in the Plateau since 1993, he worries that residents will lose that right if they choose to renovate their homes.

“I am parking on my property as the last owner 25 years ago was doing,” he said. “A lot of these people in my situation are pretty much afraid.”

Referendum to come?

The proposed bylaw to limit the number of new parking spots was supposed to be adopted at Monday’s borough council meeting, but concerned residents have acquired enough signatures to hold a referendum in some areas of the Plateau.

However, the borough received a request for the possibility of a referendum in only 34 of the 505 concerned zones in the Plateau.

“The whole procedure is only going on and we’ll respect it,” said Giguère.

“It’s still only 14 per cent of the borough that is under the possibility of referendum.”

— with files from Elysia Bryan-Barnes