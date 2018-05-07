Woman issued citation after urine sample explodes inside microwave of 7-Eleven

A Colorado woman has been cited by police after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the incident occurred in the convenience store chain’s Aurora location last week when the clerk heard a loud bang and saw 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez take a white plastic bottle out of the microwave.

A police report says when confronted by the clerk, Sanchez wiped a yellow liquid that smelled like urine onto the floor and walked out.

“The only kind of rationale would be that … after you’d say given a urine sample and it gets to room temperature … which we know whatever the ambient temperature is, maybe that’s 70 degrees, whatever the day is … now you feel the need to warm it up to body temperature, maybe that would be a reason to put it into a microwave,” 9NEWS Medical Expert Comilla Sasson said.

Police located Sanchez at a nearby clinic where she had planned to take a urinalysis test for a potential employer.

According to the police report, Sanchez told the officer issuing the citation that “she had cleaned up the mess and did not understand the problem.”

“When I reminded her that urine blew up where people prepare their food, she told me it was not real urine,” the police report states.

The Denver woman was issued a summons for damaged property. She could not be reached for comment.

In an emailed statement, the clinic, Concentra, said they are fully cooperating with the police investigation.

”Concentra complies with federal and state laws as well as companies’ guidelines regarding drug testing,” the company said in their statement.