Flying Colours promises 60 new jobs with $30M expansion plan at Peterborough Airport

Flying Colours Corporation says 60 jobs will be created thanks to its $30 million investment and expansion at the Peterborough Airport.

In a company press release issued Monday, Flying Colours, which does internal and external modifications and refurbishments to mid- and large-sized business aircraft, says the investment will also help retain 250 existing jobs.

Among the plans include a new hangar.

“The expansion includes construction of a new manufacturing and operations hangar, which will enable increased global business and expanded technical capabilities,” the company stated.

The project includes the purchase of new equipment, significant engineering and design for customer-specific aircraft requirements.

“This is the third and largest such project at Flying Colours in recent years, building on recent investments totalling more than $20,000,000 at its Peterborough site, and will bring its total workforce in Peterborough over 300,” the company stated.

Flying Colours president John Gillespie says the company is committed to Peterborough.

“Flying Colours is excited to build on the Peterborough region’s commitment to the aerospace sector by investing in another expansion that will continue to grow our business with the support of our dedicated employees and partners,” stated John Gillespie, president of Flying Colours.

The province of Ontario is contributing $1 million to the project through a grant from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund (EODF).

“We appreciate the support of the government of Ontario through the EODF,” said Gillespie. “This investment will accelerate the timing of our project and ensure that new employment opportunities will be created in the Peterborough area.”

In April 2016, the federal government announced an investment of up to $4.87 million to assist in expansion plans at Flying Colours.

Flying Colours has facilities in Canada, the U.S. and Singapore and specializes in aircraft such as Bombardier Global Express, Challenger, Dassault Falcon, Beechrraft/Hawker and Gulfstream. They also focus on green completions, interior refurbishment and modifications, heavy maintenance, exterior paint, special mission modifications and avionics installations.