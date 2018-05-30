Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Windsor West riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Windsor West head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Rino Bortolin
PC: Adam Ibrahim
NDP: Lisa Gretzky (incumbent)
Green: Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale

 

Geography

In 1996, Premier Mike Harris and the Progressive Conservative government introduced legislation that changed provincial riding boundaries to match federal riding boundaries. This created the new provincial riding of Windsor West. It included parts of Windsor—Sandwich and Windsor—Walkerville.

History

Windsor West was a provincial electoral district that existed from 1967 to 1975. It was represented by Hugh Peacock and Dr. Ted Bounsall, both New Democrats. Current New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky defeated Liberal incumbent Teressa Piruzza by 2,098 votes in the 2014 provincial election.

