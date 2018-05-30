Ontario election 2018: Timiskaming—Cochrane riding

Voters in Timiskaming—Cochrane head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Brian Johnson

PC: Margaret Williams

NDP: John Vanthof (incumbent)

Green: Casey Lalonde

Geography

The riding of Timiskaming-Cochrane consists of the southeast corner of the Cochrane district, Timiskaming, the southeast part of the Sudbury district and the northern part of the Nipissing district. It is located on the Ontario-Quebec border. It is bordered on the east by Quebec, the west by the Nickel Belt electoral district, and to the north by the Timmins-James Bay electoral district. It covers an area of 39,864 square kilometers.

History

John Vanthof is the incumbent MPP for Timiskaming-Cochrane. Vanthof has held this seat since, 2011. He won 55.03% of the votes to hold the seat for the NDP in the Ontario general election in 2014.