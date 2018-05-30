Ontario election 2018: Thunder Bay—Atikokan riding

Voters in Thunder Bay—Atikokan head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Bill Mauro (incumbent)

PC: Brandon Postuma

NDP: Judith Monteith-Farrell

Green: John Northey

Geography

Located in northeastern Ontario, Thunder Bay-Atikokan lies to the southwest of the Thunder Bay-Superior North electoral district, and to the west of the Kenora-Rainy River electoral district. It spans 25,653 square kilometres. The riding includes the city of Thunder Bay, the municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge and townships of Atokokan, Conmee Gillies and O’Connor.

History

The riding was created in 1999, and was last contested in the 2014 Ontario general election. Bill Mauro is the incumbent MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, and is running for re-election. Mauro held Thunder Bay-Atikokan seat during the 2014 Ontario general election for the Liberals, taking 52.94% of the votes.