Ontario election 2018: Thornhill riding
Voters in Thornhill head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Sabi Ahsan
PC: Gila Martow (incumbent)
NDP: Ezra Tanen
Green: Rachel Dokhoian
Geography
A suburb riding directly to Toronto’s north, the riding consists of its namesake community. The riding is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the south, Bayview Avenue and Bathurst Street to the east, Rutherford Road to the north and the Highway 400 to the west.
History
Incumbent Gila Martow became the PC MPP for this riding in a byelection in February 2011. She replaced fellow Tory Peter Shurman, who held the seat since 2007.
