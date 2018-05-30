Ontario election 2018: Scarborough—Guildwood riding

Voters in Scarborough—Guildwood head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Mitzie Hunter (incumbent)

PC: Roshan Nallaratnam

NDP: Tom Packwood

Green: Linda Rice

Geography

The riding is bordered by Markham Road, Eglinton Avenue, Bellamy Road and McCowan Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, and Morningside Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

History

Mitzie Hunter retained this seat for the Liberals in a 2013 byelection, defeating PC challenger Ken Kirupa by more than 1,200 votes and won the seat again in the 2014 election. Hunter replaced Margarett Best, who was first elected in 2007 when the riding was created.