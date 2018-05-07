Environment
May 7, 2018 12:43 pm
Updated: May 7, 2018 12:48 pm

Pipeline protesters hit streets of downtown Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Protesters at the noon hour took to George Street in Peterborough to raise concerns about the Kinder Morgan or Trans Mountain pipeline project between Alberta and B.C.

About two dozen protesters took to the streets of downtown Peterborough on Monday afternoon to protest the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

They group held placards spelling out “Stop Kinder Morgan” – the Kinder Morgan Canada project which was approved federally in 2016 for a pipeline to extend from Alberta’s oil tar sands to British Columbia.

A recent poll suggests more than 60 per cent of Canadians are in favour of $7.4 billion project.

More to come.

