Homicide team to make significant announcement about 2011 Surrey investigation

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is set to make a significant announcement Monday afternoon about a 2011 Surrey investigation.
Few details are being provided to the media ahead of the 1 p.m. announcement.
The Provincial Major Crime Section Unsolved Homicide Unit and IHIT will be in attendance for the announcement.
Supt. Ward Lymburner (BC RCMP Major Crime) and Supt. Donna Richardson (IHIT) will be speaking to the media.
You will be able to watch a livestream of the announcement above starting at 1 p.m.
