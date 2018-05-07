Impaired driver arrested in Peterborough fast-food drive thru

A Millbrook man faces impaired driving charges after police arrested him in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant in Peterborough early Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m., police were notified about a possible impaired driver at a restaurant on Lansdowne St. West.

Police say a male driver was in the lineup when another vehicle pulled up and drove into the back of his vehicle.

“The complainant exited his vehicle and spoke with the male driver of the suspect vehicle,” police stated. “Believing the driver was impaired, police were called and attended.”

Police conducted a breath test. According to the test, police said the suspect driver had approximately twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Ryan Morgan Van Loon, 44, of County Road 21, Millbrook, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg blood alcohol content.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.