Hikers rescued from Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna

What started as a casual hike on Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna turned into a rescue for two hikers.

The hikers had to be rescued Sunday after calling 911 to report that they were stranded on the mountain.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with a crew of 10.

Fire fighters managed to lower the hikers using ropes and harnesses.

The hikers were on the mountain for roughly nine hours.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is reminding hikers to stick to the trails.