Large brush fire sparked near Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Forest
Traffic was diverted and Winnipeggers were asked to stay away from Asssiniboine Forest Sunday afternoon as crews battled a large brush fire.
Officers were called to Sterling Lyon Parkway and Shaftesbury Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m.
Police confirmed to Global News that the blaze started as a grass fire but had potential to turn into a forest fire because of its location.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had up to 10 machines on site around 4:30 p.m. and the surrounding roads, including westbound on Sterling Lyon and Shaftsbury, were closed to traffic.
