May 6, 2018 5:47 pm
Updated: May 6, 2018 6:48 pm

Large brush fire sparked near Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Forest

A look at the blaze from near Wilkes Avenue.

Twitter @aa868204 / Submitted
Traffic was diverted and Winnipeggers were asked to stay away from Asssiniboine Forest Sunday afternoon as crews battled a large brush fire.

Officers were called to Sterling Lyon Parkway and Shaftesbury Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m.

Police confirmed to Global News that the blaze started as a grass fire but had potential to turn into a forest fire because of its location.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had up to 10 machines on site around 4:30 p.m. and the surrounding roads, including westbound on Sterling Lyon and Shaftsbury, were closed to traffic.

