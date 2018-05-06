Large brush fire sparked near Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Forest

Traffic was diverted and Winnipeggers were asked to stay away from Asssiniboine Forest Sunday afternoon as crews battled a large brush fire.

Officers were called to Sterling Lyon Parkway and Shaftesbury Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m.

Due to a fire in the area WPS & WFPS are asking people to stay clear of the Assiniboine forest & specifically the Chalfont entrance area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 6, 2018

Police confirmed to Global News that the blaze started as a grass fire but had potential to turn into a forest fire because of its location.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had up to 10 machines on site around 4:30 p.m. and the surrounding roads, including westbound on Sterling Lyon and Shaftsbury, were closed to traffic.