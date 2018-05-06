Liberals ask Elections Ontario to investigate Doug Ford’s campaign videos

TORONTO – Ontario’s Liberals have asked Elections Ontario to investigate Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford’s use of campaign videos that the governing party says might flout election finance rules.

In a statement released Sunday, the Liberals say they’ve asked the chief electoral officer to look into Ford Nation Live, which produces TV-news style videos.

The website features news about Ford’s campaign, with staffers speaking directly to the camera and interviewing supporters using Ford Nation-branded microphones.

READ MORE: Liberals gain more public approval as memory of India trip fades: Ipsos poll

There’s a note at the bottom of the website saying that it was authorized by the CFO for the Ontario Progressive Conservative party.

But the Liberals allege Ford is trying to pass off “political advertising” as media coverage, noting that the videos aren’t identified as having been created by Ford’s party.

The governing party says the videos could lead some viewers to believe they’re watching a real news show.

(The Canadian Press)