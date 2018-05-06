Canada
May 6, 2018 2:59 pm

Home extensively damaged by out-of-control grass fire near Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department says one home was damaged extensively while two others were saved from a large grass fire in Corman Park.

Saskatoon Fire Department/ Supplied
Saskatoon firefighters are still dealing with a large grass fire northwest of the city.

Multiple 911 calls reported the smoke and flames near Auction Mart Road at around 12:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the blaze originated as a controlled burn, but quickly became unmanageable.

Mutual aid was also required from the Dalmeny and Martensville fire departments. In total, 47 firefighters and 17 pieces of apparatus were involved for the around 10.5 hours on Saturday.

Several locals with heavy equipment also helped fight the blaze in the rural municipality of Corman Park.

Officials said one home was damaged extensively while two others were saved from the grass fire by firefighters.

A two-vehicle garage, a car, two tractors and a couple sheds were also damaged. No damage estimate is available at this time.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
Saskatoon Fire Department/ Supplied

The blaze was under control by 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, but crews dealt with spot fires until approximately 11 p.m.

Crews were called back on Sunday to extinguish the remaining flare-ups.

One firefighter received minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene.

