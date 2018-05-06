Body discovered in flood-affected Saint-Alexis-des-Monts on Sunday

The body of a man was discovered early Sunday morning in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, near Trois-Rivieres in the Mauricie region.

The man’s lifeless body was discovered on Chemin Villeneuve, along the Rivière du Loup.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Roxboro residents still fighting for permanent fix, one year later

He had apparently left his home Saturday to go check on his flooded land.

The small town has been hard-hit by recent spring floods, with 40 homes taking on water on Friday.

READ MORE: Flood waters recede in Levis

A voluntary evacuation order was put in place, but few residents chose to leave.

Highway 349, which is the main access to the village, was closed off Saturday.