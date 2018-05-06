Canada
May 6, 2018 1:14 pm

Body discovered in flood-affected Saint-Alexis-des-Monts on Sunday

By The Canadian Press

The body of a man was discovered early Sunday morning in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, near Trois-Rivieres in the Mauricie region.

The man’s lifeless body was discovered on Chemin Villeneuve, along the Rivière du Loup.

He had apparently left his home Saturday to go check on his flooded land.

The small town has been hard-hit by recent spring floods, with 40 homes taking on water on Friday.

A voluntary evacuation order was put in place, but few residents chose to leave.

Highway 349, which is the main access to the village, was closed off Saturday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Trois Rivieres

