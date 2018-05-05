Traffic
May 5, 2018 9:22 pm

Highway closed after single-vehicle crash west of Calgary: RCMP

By Weather Anchor  Global News

A single vehicle collision has closed a highway.

Highway 1A near Morley Road was shut down Saturday night after a single vehicle collision.

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said both east and westbound traffic was being re-routed while crews dealt with the situation.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.”

In a tweet from 4:01 p.m., STARS Air Ambulance indicated they had been called out to a scene in the same area.

At 6:50 p.m., 511 Alberta said in a tweet a local detour had been set up.

As of 6:50 p.m. no other details were available from RCMP.

Global News has a crew en route to the area.

The intersection of Highway 1A and Morley Road is approximately 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

More to come…

