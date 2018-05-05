Highway closed after single-vehicle crash west of Calgary: RCMP

Highway 1A near Morley Road was shut down Saturday night after a single vehicle collision.

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said both east and westbound traffic was being re-routed while crews dealt with the situation.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.”

In a tweet from 4:01 p.m., STARS Air Ambulance indicated they had been called out to a scene in the same area.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene emergency in the Stoney Nakoda Fisrt Nation, AB area — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) May 5, 2018

At 6:50 p.m., 511 Alberta said in a tweet a local detour had been set up.

Hwy1A at Morley Rd, north of Morley, CLOSED due to MVC. Local detour with emergency crews on scene. Expect major delays or avoid the area. (6:50pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 6, 2018

As of 6:50 p.m. no other details were available from RCMP.

Global News has a crew en route to the area.

The intersection of Highway 1A and Morley Road is approximately 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

More to come…