Highway closed after single-vehicle crash west of Calgary: RCMP
Highway 1A near Morley Road was shut down Saturday night after a single vehicle collision.
In a news release Saturday, RCMP said both east and westbound traffic was being re-routed while crews dealt with the situation.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.”
In a tweet from 4:01 p.m., STARS Air Ambulance indicated they had been called out to a scene in the same area.
At 6:50 p.m., 511 Alberta said in a tweet a local detour had been set up.
As of 6:50 p.m. no other details were available from RCMP.
Global News has a crew en route to the area.
The intersection of Highway 1A and Morley Road is approximately 60 kilometres west of Calgary.
More to come…
