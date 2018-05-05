Trending
May 5, 2018 7:13 pm

British royal family releases first official photos of royal baby Prince Louis

By Staff Reuters

Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London, May 2, 2018.

Duchess of Cambridge/via AP
Britain’s royal family released the first two official photographs of newly born Prince Louis on Sunday, one of which shows him being held by his sister Princess Charlotte, aged three.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born on April 23 weighing 8lbs 7oz (3.83 kg).

Both the photographs were taken at Kensington Palace by Kate, the children’s mother and wife of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

The first photograph, which the palace said was taken on April 26, shows Louis propped up against a white cushion, wearing a white jumper and trousers.

This is a April 26, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace of Britain’s Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace, in London. Prince William and his wife Kate have released two pictures documenting the early days of BritainÄôs newest prince. ()

Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

The second photograph, taken on May 2, Charlotte’s third birthday, shows the princess holding her sleeping younger brother affectionately.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the new royal baby

Due to a 2013 change in the law, Charlotte is the first British princess for whom the arrival of a younger brother does not mean being demoted down the line of succession.

Palace officials said Louis would not join the rest of his family at the May 19 wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to U.S. actress Meghan Markle.

