Pointe-Claire resident devastated as city to cut down ‘majestic tree’ that helped her recovery

A battle is brewing in Pointe-Claire over a construction project on Hymus Boulevard that will see 75 trees cut down.

One resident, in particular, is on a mission to silence the saws.

“To me, these trees are not expendable,” said Pointe-Claire resident Agnes Szabo, whose backyard overlooks Hymus.

Szabo explained further how one of the trees destined for destruction helped her get through a lengthy bout with illness.

“There were times I couldn’t get out. Laying in my bed and looking out my window at this beautiful majestic tree helped me feel connected to nature. It’s more than just a tree,” Szabo said as she fought back tears.

The mayor of Pointe-Claire, John Belvedere, says the sewers had been getting overwhelmed by big storms and that the solution is to put large retaining basins into the ground under where the trees are located.

“We have to solve a problem with water retention in the sewers,” Belvedere said. “The water from the pipes will go into this new tank, then it slowly disperses and slows the problem of flooding in the area.”

Belvedere told Global News the only other choice was to put a pipe underground running all the way to Lake Saint-Louis, which he said would have been too expensive.

“The price would’ve been enormously unaffordable and unthinkable,” said Belvedere. “I’m not for cutting down trees but when you understand everything that’s under the ground, all the infrastructure and gas lines, we had no choice.”

Other people in the area understand what has to be done.

“They need to get the work done but as long as they’re conscientious and they replace them with something nice,” said Roman Kruzelecky, a man who works across the street from the large construction site.

For Szabo, the fight to save the trees is not over. She’s trying to mobilize the community by going door-to-door and circulating a petition. She’s also trying to organize a rally this weekend.