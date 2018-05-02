Pointe-Claire homeowners won’t have to pay extra dues for living near REM stations

The City of Pointe-Claire says that residents living close to two future stations of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will not have to pay dues after a letter sent out earlier this week spurred confusion among homeowners.

“If you read this letter, it is so unclear,” said Monique Landry, who lives close to the upcoming station near Fairview Avenue.

The letter, entitled “Dues to be paid to the ARTM for REM stations,” was sent to more than 1,000 residents who live within a one-kilometre radius of the two upcoming light-rail stations planned for Pointe-Claire.

“The Government of Quebec has determined that these owners will pay dues to finance the completion of the REM,” said the letter.

Pointe-Claire spokesperson Marie-Pier Paquette-Séguin said that only residents in those two zones who undertake renovations or major construction projects equaling more than $756,150 will have to pay dues to the ARTM, the regional transit authority.

Residents will not have to pay dues associated with the REM otherwise, she said.

Landry said many of her neighbours who received the same letter initially believed they would have to pay for the installation of the stations.

“I started reading it and I said, ‘What is this?'” she recalls, adding that she hopes the city will issue an apology.

The city is expected to send a follow-up letter about the REM soon, according to Paquette-Séguin.

The REM transit network will stretch 67 kilometres and include 26 stations to the tune of $6 billion. It is expected to be completed by 2021.