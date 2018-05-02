Canada
May 2, 2018 3:05 pm
Updated: May 2, 2018 3:08 pm

Pointe-Claire homeowners won’t have to pay extra dues for living near REM stations

By Global News

The REM light rail transit project includes 26 stations over 67 kilometres

CDPQ-Infra
A A

The City of Pointe-Claire says that residents living close to two future stations of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will not have to pay dues after a letter sent out earlier this week spurred confusion among homeowners.

“If you read this letter, it is so unclear,” said Monique Landry, who lives close to the upcoming station near Fairview Avenue.

READ MORE: REM transit project symbolically breaks ground officially launching construction

The letter, entitled “Dues to be paid to the ARTM for REM stations,” was sent to more than 1,000 residents who live within a one-kilometre radius of the two upcoming light-rail stations planned for Pointe-Claire.

“The Government of Quebec has determined that these owners will pay dues to finance the completion of the REM,” said the letter.

The proposed electric train network by the Caisse de Dépot

Global News

Story continues below

Pointe-Claire spokesperson Marie-Pier Paquette-Séguin said that only residents in those two zones who undertake renovations or major construction projects equaling more than $756,150 will have to pay dues to the ARTM, the regional transit authority.

Residents will not have to pay dues associated with the REM otherwise, she said.

Landry said many of her neighbours who received the same letter initially believed they would have to pay for the installation of the stations.

READ MORE: West Island REM Light Rail stations are political tools, PQ says

“I started reading it and I said, ‘What is this?'” she recalls, adding that she hopes the city will issue an apology.

The city is expected to send a follow-up letter about the REM soon, according to Paquette-Séguin.

The REM transit network will stretch 67 kilometres and include 26 stations to the tune of $6 billion. It is expected to be completed by 2021.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fairview
light rail
Montreal
Montreal public transit
Montreal REM
Pointe-Claire
REM
West Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News