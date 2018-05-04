Vancouver Aquarium’s parrot sings along to Adele’s ‘Hello’

A Vancouver resident is giving Adele a run for her money, covering one of her most popular songs.

Cosmo, the blue-fronted parrot, lives in the Amazon Gallery at the Vancouver Aquarium, which is a recreation of South America’s tropical rainforest.

He also clearly loves Adele’s music, specifically her popular song Hello. Staff caught him singing along to the song and shared the video to their social media channels.

Cosmo was formerly a pet but was adopted by the aquarium as a companion for another parrot, Gino. Gino is a double yellow-fronted Amazon parrot.

The Vancouver Aquarium says enrichment is such an important part of animal care at the facility.

They hold enrichment sessions for the parrots, such as giving them a change of scenery or expose them to new places, sights, smells and sounds.

Apparently, Adele is a favourite of the parrots.

READ MORE: Eight seal pups released at Porteau Cove after being nursed to health

For the first time Friday, the Vancouver Aquarium debuted its Meet a Parrot program.

Aquarium biologist Chelsea Ryan speaks in the video below about her love for the birds she cares for at the aquarium. Gino also makes a cameo.