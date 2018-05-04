By the numbers: New Brunswick’s record-setting flood

Some key numbers Friday from flooded New Brunswick:

306,000: Sandbags distributed so far across the province.

15,000: Sandbags distributed in Saint John.

100: Tonnes of sand used so far.

Darlings Island residents relying on volunteers to transport across flooded area, questions being asked about lack of provincial resources. pic.twitter.com/KP0JH8ysFQ — Todd Veinotte (@toddveinotte) May 4, 2018

309: Number of households (747 people) that have registered with the Red Cross to say they have evacuated their homes. There are others who have left but not registered.

5.5: Number of metres above sea level forecasted for waters in the Quispamsis-Saint John region on Saturday. Flood stage is 4.2 metres above sea level.

5.9: Number of metres above sea level forecasted for waters in the Quispamsis-Saint John region on Monday.

10,000-12,000: The number of vehicles that travel daily on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton that has been closed by flooding.

DTI officials reiterate Trans Canada Highway will be closed for several days in the interest of public safety. “it is impossible to say how long the closure will be in effect” pic.twitter.com/fw4rwU1fFU — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 4, 2018

$172.50: Amount of fine for driving around road barricades, according to Saint John police.