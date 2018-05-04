Environment
May 4, 2018 3:16 pm

By the numbers: New Brunswick’s record-setting flood

By Staff The Canadian Press

A home surrounded by water in Saint John on Friday.

Todd Veinotte/ Global News
Some key numbers Friday from flooded New Brunswick:

306,000: Sandbags distributed so far across the province.

15,000: Sandbags distributed in Saint John.

100: Tonnes of sand used so far.

309: Number of households (747 people) that have registered with the Red Cross to say they have evacuated their homes. There are others who have left but not registered.

5.5: Number of metres above sea level forecasted for waters in the Quispamsis-Saint John region on Saturday. Flood stage is 4.2 metres above sea level.

5.9: Number of metres above sea level forecasted for waters in the Quispamsis-Saint John region on Monday.

10,000-12,000: The number of vehicles that travel daily on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton that has been closed by flooding.

$172.50: Amount of fine for driving around road barricades, according to Saint John police.

