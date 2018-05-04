Manitoba Mounties nab driver going 195 km/h on the Perimeter

There’s speeding, and then there’s nearly doubling a 100 km/h speed limit.

Some cars would blow up before reaching 195 km/h on the speedometer, but for a 26-year-old driving on the South Perimeter early Thursday morning, he was caught exploring how fast his BMW could go.

RCMP clocked him going 195 km/h and pulled him over, handing him a $1,293 ticket.

“Officers have discretion whether or not they want to impound the vehicle. In this case, he was given the ticket and allowed to leave,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre explained. “He was also served with a serious offence notice through Manitoba Public Insurance. This information is passed on to MPI, and they will determine whether or not he keeps his licence.”

The officer was stationed near St. Mary’s Road on the Perimeter at 12:20 a.m. when the BMW whizzed past going westbound. The driver didn’t give an excuse when he was pulled over.

“He basically apologized to the officer, stated that he knew he was speeding and accepted his ticket. We’re lucky here,” Manaigre said. “At this kind of speed, tragedy could have occurred very quickly. There’s wildlife for sure in that direction. You might have to react to something occurring on your vehicle, let’s say a tire goes. How do you manage a vehicle at 195 km/h?”

Manaigre admitted it’s rare to see someone going nearly 100 km/h over the limit.

“I’ve never had the luxury of catching someone going this speed but our traffic units appear to catch these kind of high speeds more frequently than I would like. Perhaps not 95 and over, but I’ve seen lots of 60’s, 70’s, 80’s over the limit. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Manaigre expressed frustration with the number of people caught speeding and driving drunk, worried that people aren’t getting the message to slow down and drive safe.

“It’s just unbelievable. I’d rather you listen to me on the radio or wherever instead of being issued a $1,300 fine. That’s a lot of money that can be used for a lot of other purposes. For him, he’s going to have to find out the hard way that the consequences can be severe.”