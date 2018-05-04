Two time home lottery winner claims prize, former U of R coach wins big

There’s lucky and then there’s being part of the Prystupa family. They won the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) Home Lottery grand prize, a show home worth $1.4 million. What sets the Prystupas apart from past winners is this is their second time winning a show home.

“I was in disbelief. I was on my way home from work and my brother-in-law called me. He told me about it and I didn’t believe him,” Dwayne Prystupa said. “He rewound it on TV and played it over the phone for me, so that’s how I found out. Even this morning, it still hasn’t kicked in. We’re just in complete awe.”

The last time Dwayne won a home lottery it was in the 2012 STARS Air Ambulance Home Lottery. He and his wife Kristen ultimately sold that $1.2 million show home.

Dwayne said they were leaning toward selling this show home if they won, but after touring it that decision isn’t so easy.

“When we were coming here yesterday you figure it would be an easy decision, but when you walk through it and see everything it definitely makes it a little bit tougher so we’ve got a lot of thinking to do ahead,” Dwayne said.

In the 2012 lottery Dwayne bought 12 tickets. This time he purchased a value pack that included six home lottery ticket and one for the 50/50 draw.

The 2012 win was life-changing for Dwayne and Kristen. Dwayne said it provided a lot of peace of mind in planning for their future and retirement. Now, with two kids, and another on the way, the family has a new slate of decisions to make about their new home in The Creeks.

While that’s up in the air, they plan on continuing to buy tickets for future home lotteries and will continue supporting the foundation.

The other big winner in this year’s lottery has had a roller coaster of a week. Daniel McGee was the assistant coach of the University of Regina wrestling teams up until the men’s and women’s program was cancelled on April 30.

McGee said he does not know if he has a severance package coming from the U of R, but he’s now won $409,000 through the foundation’s 50/50 draw.

“I didn’t know whether it was a prank call or if it was legitimate,” McGee said. “So I had a look at the numbers and then Patrick confirmed I was the winner.

It still doesn’t sink in until you get the cheque and go to the bank and you look at your slip.”

U of R discontinuing both wrestling teams, men's volleyball

McGee said he’s going to take a few weeks to figure out what he’s going to do with the money. It’s all a major adjustment for McGee as he continues to grapple with the end of a team he’s put decades into.

“It’s overwhelming. You put your lifetime into something, and my brother’s the head coach there. He put 30 years into the two programs there and to have it cut is just devastating,” McGee said.

“It’s something you have to adjust to and you have to find a way to keep going forward. We’ll still be in wrestling and probably stronger than ever.”

As for the win, McGee said it’s bittersweet, but good timing.

This year’s home lottery brought $2.2 million to the HRF. That money will help fund services like therapeutic and diagnostic imaging at Regina’s hospitals.