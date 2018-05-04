Selwyn Beach Conservation Area now has free admission

Otonabee Conservation has removed the visitor entrance fee for the Selwyn Beach Conservation Area.

Jessie James, Otonabee Conservation’s manager of conservation land programs, announced Friday day visitors will no longer be required to pay the day-use entrance fee for the site on the shore of Chemong Lake. The area with an unsupervised beach at 2251 Birch Lake Rd. in Selwyn Township is about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Toronto FC, Husqvarna, and One Tree Planted contribute to 10,000 tree reforestation project by Otonobee Conservation

“Visitors to the Selwyn Beach Conservation Area will have access to the sandy beach for swimming, the boat launch and docking area, hiking trails and open green space,” said James.

“The area is also popular for organized group camping and picnics as well as special events, for which a permit and fee will continue to be required.”

The conservation area is one of the largest properties of undeveloped waterfront in the area, James says. Otonabee Conservation acquired the land in 1973 to ensure the Chemong Lake waterfront would remain available for public use and to help protect natural features, flora and fauna.

James notes property management and regulations enforcement will continue, but that visitor services will be limited.

Information about the conservation area is available on the Otonabee Conservation website. To book the facilities for a group camp or special event, call 705-652-3161.