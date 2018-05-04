Dartmouth company at cutting-edge of laser technology

A Halifax technology company has begun commercial production on protective eyewear that it says can protect pilots and military personnel from the growing threat of potentially disabling laser strikes.

Metamaterial Technologies Inc. said the aviator-style metaAIR eyewear, which will be available for commercial use in a few months, refracts laser light using a photosensitive material called photopolymer.

The federal government announced Friday the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will invest $3 million in the eyewear.

Metamaterial Technologies Inc. is receiving $3 million in funding from the federal government through ACOA. Investment to advance production of metaAIR protective eyewear.

The metaAIR product will also be installed into windscreens on commercial planes for companies including Airbus.

“It’s one of those things you kind of never even envisioned or imagined would be needed. But in today’s world it is,” said Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Liberal MP Darren Fisher at a Friday news conference.

The metaAIR eyewear uses an optical filter to block out lasers that can be used to disable pilots.

Metamaterial CEO George Palikaras said a laser scribing process changes the molecular structure of the photopolymer and creates a nanostructure that interacts destructively with light, causing laser light to refract off the plastic lens like a mirror.

“Our vision has been to change the way we use, interact and benefit from light,” Palikaras said. “And this is because light impacts all our lives.”

During a news conference and demonstration, Palikaras said the eyewear can protect pilots, police and the military from threats similar to what the Pentagon said this week were laser attacks on U.S. military aircraft by Chinese personnel in Djibouti.

Laser attacks, Palikaras said, are a growing global trend accelerated by the lowering costs and rising strength of common commercial lasers.

The federal money will be used to increase the product’s manufacturing capacity.