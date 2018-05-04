Toronto van attack prompts more permanent safety measures at Niagara Falls

If you are checking out Niagara falls, you may notice something a little different on the road — and it could save your life.

White plastic barricades filled with water now line a widened pedestrian walkway along the Niagara Parkway.

The rise in safety concerns surrounding vehicles being used as weapons prompted the popular pedestrian attraction to begin the barricade pilot project in 2016.

In 2017, the white plastic barricades were put up again, for a short time.

But this year, just days after the deadly van attack in Toronto that left 10 people dead and 16 injured, the park decided it was time to make the protection permanent.

“We had emails from concerned tourists, they wanted to know how we were going to keep them safe,” David Adames, chief operating officer at Niagara Parks told Global News on Friday.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families in Toronto and we wanted to ensure our visitors were protected.”

The barricades now stretch for just over half a kilometre along the Falls – on the Ontario side of the border.

“They can withstand the impact of a vehicle,” Adames said, pointing to the connected pieces of plastic.

“There are also planters along the route,” which he said closes off any gaps.

In addition to the barricades, the park is also introducing a bag check program.

“We will continue to review our safety measures through the years…and as the needs change, we will adapt,” Adames said.