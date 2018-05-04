SLV’s Three Things to do this weekend (May 4th)

Number One: Sports-stuffed Saturday

There’s no shortage of sports fun this Saturday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers a nnual Fan Fest is at Investors Group Field from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There’s an opportunity to get autographs of your favourite players, meet the Cheer and Dance Team, and snap a selfie with mascots Buzz and Boomer.

If you have football rules questions, or want to learn more about how the game is played, there will be a few sessions with CFL Official Al Bradbury.

After the Fan Fest, why not head on down to Bell MTS Place to watch the Manitoba Moose face the Rockford IceHogs in game 2 of the second round of AHL playoffs.

“There’s few, if not any, other places that you can see a very, very close to NHL product when it comes to everything off the ice, when it comes to everything going on off the ice—the game production,” said Daniel Fink, manager of hoc key co mmunications for the Manitoba Moose.

“You have one of the best hockey leagues in the world in the AHL in front of you on the ice.”

That game starts at 4 p.m.

Right after the Moose game, the venue will host the G ame 5 Jets viewing party.

Winnipeg is up against Nashville in this series, which is round 2 of the NHL playoffs.

Tickets for the Jets viewing party are $10 through Ticketmaster.

Whether you are headed to the Moose game or the viewing party, remember to take along a non-perishable food item.

Bins will be stationed around Bell MTS Place collecting for Winnipeg Harvest.

Number Two: Weekend of geekdom

Friday is May 4th, on the calendar.

Because the Force may be strong on that date, fans have claimed the date as Star Wars Day.

If you are looking to introduce the little ones to Star Wars, there is a family-friendly event happening at McNally Robinson ‘s Grant Park store on Friday evening.

The Star Wars inspired party will feature trivia, prizes, and themed treats.

The event is free, and takes place inside the Prairie Ink Restaurant, starting at 7 p.m.

This weekend is also features a chance to get your geek on through reading, because S aturday is Free Comic Book Day

That means, if you stop by a participating comic book store, they will give you some free comics that were created specifically for the day.

If this event inspires you to seek out more comics, you may want to check out the Prairie Comics Festival , happening through Sunday at the Millennium Library downtown.

The festival is about showcasing comic creation within Canada’s prairie region.

And it won’t cost you anything to attend.

Number Three: Cinco De Mayo Celebration

There’s going to be a huge celebration on Saturday!

May 5th is Cinco de Mayo.

Historically, the festivities date back to 1862. It’s to commemorate Mexico’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla.

Here in Winnipeg, the Mex Y Association of Manitoba is holding a Cinco de Mayo potluck.

Alma De la Torre is with the Mex Y Can Association of Manitoba Inc.

“There is the Cinco de Mao celebration for families to come and join us. Doesn’t matter whether they are Mexican or not, everybody is welcome to attend,” she said.

This year is special for the non-profit organization, because it is also having its 15 th anniversary. “Nobody is getting paid there. There is just pure passion, and a willing to share who we are and what we love about our country,” she said.

That event takes place at St Vital Park from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be music with DJ Salsero, dancing lessons, and piñatas!