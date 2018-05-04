Road closures in effect for Toronto Marathon on Sunday

The Toronto Marathon on Sunday will result in a number of road closures around the city.

Many streets from midtown Toronto to the downtown core will be off-limits to motorists between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate the marathon, half marathon and five-kilometre walk/run.

The main race will begin at Mel Lastman Square in North York and end at Ontario Place.

Public transit vehicles will be allowed to pass through certain areas where possible. Motorists are advised to consider the road closures when planning their travels.

The marathon brings together close to 14,000 participants from over 50 countries.

Mississauga Marathon

The Mississauga Marathon is also taking place this weekend with events such as the five-kilometre run and 10 kilometre relay on Saturday followed by the main race on Sunday.

The marathon begins at Celebration Square and end at the Lakefront Promenade Park.

Road closures will also be in effect Sunday from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on various streets including City Centre Drive, Burnhamthorpe Road to Lakeshore Road and areas surrounding the Lakefront Promenade. You can find the full list here.

Below is a full list of road closures for the Toronto Marathon as provided by Toronto police.

– Beecroft Road, Elmhurst Avenue to Horsham Avenue (with exception of northbound lane for access to condominium), from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– Ellerslie Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– Churchill Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– North York Boulevard, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– Elmhurst Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– Park Home Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– southbound Yonge Street, from Horsham Avenue to Highway 401, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– Highway 401, southbound Yonge Street ramps, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– southbound Yonge Street, from Highway 401 to York Mills Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

– southbound Yonge Street, from York Mills Road to Eglinton Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– southbound Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to Chaplin Crescent, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

– Yonge Street, Chaplin Crescent to Aylmer Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

– westbound Chaplin Crescent, Yonge Street to Oriole Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– southbound Oriole Parkway, Chaplin Crescent to Lonsdale Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– westbound Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road to Spadina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– northbound Forest Hill Road, Lonsdale Road to Kilbarry Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– southbound Warren Road, Kilbarry Road to Lonsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– southbound Spadina Road, Lonsdale Road to Austin Terrace, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– westbound Austin Terrace, Spadina Road to Walmer Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– southbound Walmer Road/Kendal Avenue, Austin Terrace to MacPherson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– eastbound MacPherson Avenue, Kendal Avenue to Davenport Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Davenport Road, MacPherson Avenue to Dupont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– westbound curb lane Davenport Road, Dupont Street to Belmont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Belmont Street, Davenport Road to Yonge Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Aylmer Avenue, Yonge Street to Rosedale Valley Road, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Rosedale Valley Road, Aylmer Road to Bayview Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Bayview Avenue, Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

– Lawren Harris Square, Bayview Avenue to Lower River Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

– Lower River Street, Bayview Avenue to King Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

– eastbound King Street East, River Street to Wilkins Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

– Sumach Street, King Street East to Eastern Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

– westbound Eastern Avenue, Sumach Street to Front Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

– westbound Front Street East, Eastern Avenue to Wellington Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

– westbound Wellington Street, Front Street East to John Street, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

– southbound John Street, Wellington Street West to Front Street West, from 7 a.m. to noon

– westbound Front Street West, John Street to Bathurst Street, from 7 a.m. to noon

– southbound Bathurst Street, Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– southbound Fort York Boulevard, Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– eastbound Marine Parade Drive, Humber Bay Park East to Waterfront Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Waterfront Drive, Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard curb Lane, Humber River to Remembrance Drive (with access to roads on the south side when safe to do so), from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.