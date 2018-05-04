Ottawa city council committee approves Hard Rock casino expansion

The Hard Rock casino’s expansion of the Rideau Carleton Raceway is one step closer becoming reality as the city’s agricultural and rural affairs committee approved the zoning amendment for 4837 Albion Rd. on Thursday.

Should the amendment be approved by council, the casino will be expanded to include a 2,500-seat theatre, several restaurants, a nine-storey hotel and a parking garage that can hold up to 1,200 cars. The amendment will also see 20 new gaming tables added bringing the total to 55.

The proposal would see Hard Rock invest over $318 million into the Osgoode community over the six years of construction. Approximately 3,100 construction jobs and 900 permanent jobs will be created due to the expansion.

Most of the speakers who were at the meeting spoke favourably of the casino though with concerns about the effect the expansion will have on traffic especially on some of the rougher roads in the city’s south end.

Paul Norris, president of the Hunt Club Park community association spoke in favour of the casino but also presented a video on the poor conditions of the roads, particularly where Leitrim Road meets Albion Road which will be a main thoroughfare for Barrhaven and Riverside South residents heading to the casino. With the increase in traffic, Norris fears it will only get worse.

“We need to make sure that whatever happens that Hard Rock and the city have a deal to keep the roads clean,” said Norris. “I’m looking forward to the casino and the entertainment it offers but I want to make sure the roads work.”

The committee directed staff to complete an area traffic management study before construction can proceed due to a motion from Coun. George Darouze on behalf of Coun. Diane Deans. The casino will also need to provide a letter to the city ensuring that they will work with the city on any infrastructure updates needed due to the increased traffic demand.

The site alteration bylaw amendment will go to council for a final vote on May 9.