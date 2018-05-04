Donald Trump slams NBC News over incorrect story: ‘As bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!’

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed NBC News Friday morning after the network issued a correction backtracking on a story.

NBC News reported Thursday that U.S. investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen‘s phone calls. But it took back that report just hours later.

It clarified that federal investigators kept logs of Cohen’s phone lines, but they did not hear the actual phone calls.

“In this case, they were just able to see that somebody called somebody else,” but they were not able to listen to the calls, NBC News reporter Tom Winter, one of the two reporters bylined on the story, said on MSNBC.

“NBC News is wrong again!” Trump wrote on Twitter early Friday. “They cite ‘sources’ which are constantly wrong.”

He added that the two anonymous sources quoted probably don’t exist.

“NBC, my former home with The Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!”

The president then spoke about the correction in front of reporters, as he departed from the White House to speak at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Texas.

He told the press to “learn before you speak.”

NBC News had originally reported that the monitoring of Cohen’s phone lines was in place before the FBI seized records and documents in an April 9 raid on his offices, hotel room and home.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing, before NBC issued its correction, that she could not verify the NBC report and said she had not talked to Trump about the issue.

The raids were part of a federal criminal investigation of Cohen in New York in part over a $130,000 payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels a month before the 2016 U.S. presidential election to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump in 2006.

