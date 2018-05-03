Politics
May 3, 2018 7:44 am

Donald Trump changes story on Stormy Daniels payment, denies using campaign money

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Rudy Giuliani says Trump repaid Michael Cohen's $130K payment to Stormy Daniels.

In the wake of the Stormy Daniels controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump changed his story on whether or not he knew about a $130,000 hush money payment to the former porn star.

On Thursday morning, Trump acknowledged the payment (after previously denying it) and tweeted that a non-disclosure agreement was “used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

This comes after Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, saying the money to repay the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had been “funneled … through the law firm and the president repaid it.”

However, Trump and the White House have previously denied knowing about the payment.

Last month, when Trump was aboard Air Force One he was asked whether he knew about the payment Cohen made to Daniels. Trump said flatly: “No.” Trump also said he didn’t know why Cohen had made the payment or where he got the money.

But on Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter, saying Cohen received a “monthly retainer, not from the campaign…[but] through the reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement.”

Trump did not elaborate on who the two parties were.

He then said: “These are very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Cliffod (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair…despite already have signed a detailed letter admitting there was no affair.”

Trump then reiterated that: “Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.”

‘Perfectly legal’

During the interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Giuliani said the payment Trump made to Cohen is going to turn out to be “perfectly legal.”

“That money was not campaign money, sorry,” Giuliani said. “I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know. It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal after the Fox News interview aired, Giuliani repeated that Trump paid Cohen back, saying it was not a crime of any kind.
When asked whether his statements to Fox contradict Trump’s previous denial of knowledge of the payment, Giuliani said it was “not [an] issue,” according to the Journal. Trump was “probably not aware” of Cohen’s payment to Daniels when it happened, he added.

