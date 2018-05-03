Donald Trump changes story on Stormy Daniels payment, denies using campaign money

In the wake of the Stormy Daniels controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump changed his story on whether or not he knew about a $130,000 hush money payment to the former porn star.

On Thursday morning, Trump acknowledged the payment (after previously denying it) and tweeted that a non-disclosure agreement was “used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani’s comments on Trump, Stormy Daniels payment raise legal questions, experts say

This comes after Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, saying the money to repay the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had been “funneled … through the law firm and the president repaid it.”

However, Trump and the White House have previously denied knowing about the payment.

Last month, when Trump was aboard Air Force One he was asked whether he knew about the payment Cohen made to Daniels. Trump said flatly: “No.” Trump also said he didn’t know why Cohen had made the payment or where he got the money.

WATCH: Trump breaks silence on Stormy Daniels accusations, denies knowing about hush money

But on Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter, saying Cohen received a “monthly retainer, not from the campaign…[but] through the reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement.”

Trump did not elaborate on who the two parties were.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

He then said: “These are very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Cliffod (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair…despite already have signed a detailed letter admitting there was no affair.”

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Trump then reiterated that: “Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.”

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

‘Perfectly legal’