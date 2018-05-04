Crash
Car slams into fence, damages hydro pole on Henderson Highway

A car slammed into a hydro pole on southbound Henderson Highway early Friday morning.

Police currently don’t have an update on the situation.

Photos from the scene show a hydro pole disconnected from its base.

A small fence on the yard is also destroyed.

No word has been released on the condition of the driver or any passengers.

