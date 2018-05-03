Shooting at Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall leaves 1 person in critical condition

One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting at Nashville‘s Opry Mills Mall.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the person is in critical condition.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

Some shoppers fled the building as shots rang out Thursday afternoon, while others hid.

Just evacuated the Opry Mall in Nashville after hearing gun shots! We are all ok. Thank you to the boys that let us know what was going on and to all the police quick response! #nashville #oprymall #oprymallshooting — James Chick (@JamesAChick) May 3, 2018

There’s an active shooter situation at the mall I’m at. We heard gun shots and screams and everyone started running. now we are hiding in the storage room at Forever 21. This is terrifying. (I can’t stop shaking) #Nashville — Everyday Runaway (@Brianne_L) May 3, 2018

One suspect has been taken into custody. Federal and local law officials are on the scene.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting was a result of a “dispute.” There appears to be no ongoing threat; officials are searching the mall as a precaution.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.