May 3, 2018 4:34 pm

Shooting at Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall leaves 1 person in critical condition

By Senior National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

At least one person as injured Thursday when shots rang out at Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.

One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting at Nashville‘s Opry Mills Mall.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the person is in critical condition.

Some shoppers fled the building as shots rang out Thursday afternoon, while others hid.

One suspect has been taken into custody. Federal and local law officials are on the scene.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting was a result of a “dispute.” There appears to be no ongoing threat; officials are searching the mall as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

