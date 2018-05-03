5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
May 3, 2018 5:50 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 3, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province.

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 3, 2018.

1 – Chilli & BBQ Festival
May 5-6
Cascades Casino Resort, Langley
Ccbbqs.com

2 – Campbell River Spring 2018 Home & Wellness Expo
May 4-6
Strathcona Gardens Arena, Campbell River
Homeshowtime.com

3 – Vancouver Gaelic Society 110th Anniversary
May 5 6PM
United Scottish Cultural Centre, Vancouver
Vancouvergaelic.com

4 – Discovery Days at the Nature Centre
May 4
Surrey Nature Centre
Surrey.ca

5– Eagles 2018 North American Tour
May 10 8PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Eagles.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News