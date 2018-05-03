5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 3, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 3, 2018.

1 – Chilli & BBQ Festival

May 5-6

Cascades Casino Resort, Langley

Ccbbqs.com

2 – Campbell River Spring 2018 Home & Wellness Expo

May 4-6

Strathcona Gardens Arena, Campbell River

Homeshowtime.com

3 – Vancouver Gaelic Society 110th Anniversary

May 5 6PM

United Scottish Cultural Centre, Vancouver

Vancouvergaelic.com

4 – Discovery Days at the Nature Centre

May 4

Surrey Nature Centre

Surrey.ca

5– Eagles 2018 North American Tour

May 10 8PM

Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Eagles.com