5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 3, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, May 3, 2018.
1 – Chilli & BBQ Festival
May 5-6
Cascades Casino Resort, Langley
Ccbbqs.com
2 – Campbell River Spring 2018 Home & Wellness Expo
May 4-6
Strathcona Gardens Arena, Campbell River
Homeshowtime.com
3 – Vancouver Gaelic Society 110th Anniversary
May 5 6PM
United Scottish Cultural Centre, Vancouver
Vancouvergaelic.com
4 – Discovery Days at the Nature Centre
May 4
Surrey Nature Centre
Surrey.ca
5– Eagles 2018 North American Tour
May 10 8PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Eagles.com
