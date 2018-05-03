Manitoba Museum to see significant renewal – and provincial funding

The Manitoba Museum will look a little different come 2020.

It’s undergoing renovations and upgrades as part of its Bringing Our Stories Forward campaign — which are set to change up to 42 per cent of the existing galleries and create a new one.

“Many of our galleries opened before the digital era,” project chair Jeoff Chipman said.

“Our galleries must, must integrate contemporary technologies while still placing authentic artifacts at the core of the experience.”

The Grasslands, Nonsuch, Orientation and Urban galleries will see changes over the next two years, and the new Winnipeg Gallery will open sometime in the same period.

The province has donated $1.4 million already, and will match up to $3.6 million more. It’s basing its contributions on how much money the private sector gives, giving $1 for every $2 donated by members, businesses and the public.

READ MORE: Manitoba Museum’s new exhibit aims to solve Lake Winnipeg’s woes

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said the province looks forward to seeing the private sector chip in.

“Having the opportunity of providing that fifty cents to the dollar contribution, that is really going to encourage private corporations and private industry to contribute as well,” she said.

Half a million dollars in private donations were also announced Thursday morning — the Asper Foundation gave $400,000 and Gail Asper contributed an additional $100,000 on behalf of her and her husband, Mike Paterson — triggering an additional $250,000 in funding from the province.

“The Asper Foundation and the Asper family has a long history of community involvement, involving support for local, national and international organizations,” Asper said.

“We believe that if you benefit from something and if you benefit from a community, you have to play a role in strengthening that community.”

The first of the renewals is nearing its completion. The Nonsuch Gallery will reopen to the public next month after beginning renovations in January.

The Manitoba Museum sees around 300,000 visitors each year, and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary when the Bringing Our Stories Forward project is completed in 2020.