Cool weather, late spring delays seeding in Saskatchewan

Cool weather and a late spring has delayed seeding across Saskatchewan and there are moisture concerns in some areas of the province.

In the first weekly crop report of 2018 Saskatchewan Agriculture said seeding has started in southern areas of the province and other producers are expected to start within a week.

Field conditions vary around the province and officials said it is too soon to make an accurate assessment on winter wheat survival.

Southern regions are dry and a below normal spring runoff has livestock producers looking at how to sustain water supplies for the upcoming grazing season. They have also turned to alternative feed sources and feed grains while waiting for pastures to green up.

Northern and eastern regions are dealing with high moisture levels and there is still snow and ice in some sloughs and ditches in the north.

Across the province overall crop land topsoil moisture is rated at six per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short, and 10 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil is rated three per cent surplus, 63 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short, and six per cent very short.

SaskPower is warning farmers to exercise caution while moving equipment. There were four reported incidents of machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment in the past week. No serious injuries were reported.