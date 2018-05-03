Sandra Bullock’s stalker dies of self-inflicted injuries after 5-hour police standoff

After a five-hour stand off with police, Joshua James Corbett, who was previously convicted of breaking into Sandra Bullock’s house in 2014, was found dead inside his home in La Crescenta, Calif., on Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Corbett died of a self-inflicted injury. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the individual inside the residence died from a self-inflicted injury, but could not reveal the name of the person because next of kin still needed to be notified.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the standoff began after police attempted to serve a warrant at the residence.

After officers arrived at Corbett’s residence, “the suspect barricaded himself inside” the home, a spokesperson said, adding that “SWAT was on scene due to suspect’s threat of violence towards police.”

Police said that the man said he had a weapon and threatened to kill them.

NBC Los Angeles also reports that detectives with the LAPD Fugitive Warrant Section went to the home at about 7 a.m. and soon after SWAT personnel were requested. It remains unknown what the warrant was being served for.

NBC Los Angeles also reports that crisis negotiators tried to speak with the individual and coax him out of the building for five hours, but he would not come out.

Eventually they went inside and found the suspect had died of a self-inflicted wound that was not the result of a gunshot.

In May 2017, Corbett pleaded no contest in breaking into Bullock’s Los Angeles home. The actress was in her home at the time of the 2014 break-in and had to hide in the closet.

The incident occurred after the Spike TV Guys’ Choice Awards. “An intruder was arrested on [her] property this morning,” Bullock’s rep confirmed at the time. “She is unharmed and is fine.”

Corbett was released from jail after striking a plea deal. He’d been held on $2.2 million bail for charges of felony stalking and burglary over the 2014 break-in incident.

He was sentenced to five years probation and treatment at a mental health facility, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bullock was granted a 10-year protective order against Corbett until 2022.

Corbett was released from a mental health facility in June 2017.