‘Ocean’s 8’ trailer: Women take over the franchise

The first trailer for the female-focused Ocean’s 8 has arrived.

The trailer introduces audiences to Debbie Ocean and her crew of thieves.

Sandra Bullock stars as Danny Ocean’s formerly incarcerated sister Debbie, who puts together a team of highly skilled women for a jewelry heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City.

Bullock’s team includes Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina.

The preview starts off with Ocean pleading her case to a parole board, saying that if she’s released she just wants “the simple life.”

“It was a mistake but it happened. And if I were to be released I would um… just want the simple life. I just want to hold down a job, make some friends, you know, pay my bills,” Bullock’s character says.

The trailer follows Ocean getting out of jail and recruiting the other women to run the Met Gala job with her.

“Why do you need to do this?” Blanchett’s Lou asks Ocean.

“Because it’s what I’m good at,” she responds.

The plan is to steal a necklace off the neck of one of the stars attending the Met Gala, which is Anne Hathaway’s Daphne Kluger.

Other stars that make appearances throughout the film include James Corden, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour and Hailey Baldwin.

Ocean’s 8 is set to hit theatres on June 8, 2018.

Watch the trailer in the video above.