Simcoe County to seek public input on changes to vacant unit rebate program

Simcoe County is looking for public input regarding the property tax rebate program for vacant commercial and industrial buildings. There will be a public information meeting on May 15, at the Simcoe County Museum between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The goal of the meeting is to provide background information regarding the rebate program and to seek public feedback on proposed changes.

Currently, owners of commercial and industrial buildings can apply for a partial property tax rebate if all or part of their properties have been vacant for at least 90 days.

The program was introduced in 2001, however, it has faced considerable challenges since its inception.

Across Ontario, municipalities have found the program difficult to manage, budget, and administer. The loosely defined rules and limited compliance provisions have been particularly difficult for municipalities to apply and enforce.

People at the meeting can expect a brief presentation on the program’s background and proposed changes before they will have the opportunity to ask questions of Simcoe County staff.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting can provide their input until May 28 via a survey or can send it by email to simcoesurvey@mte.ca.