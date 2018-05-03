Health Unit reports higher number of flu cases in London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has published its findings for the latest flu season. The report covers influenza surveillance in the Middlesex-London region.

Since September of last year, the region saw over 800 confirmed cases of influenza, 422 of which were influenza A while the rest were influenza B.

The numbers are higher than usual. Since 2014 confirmed cases of influenza varied between 300 and 500. Another increase was found in hospitalizations: 457 were recorded since September. Last year’s flu season only saw 258.

The Health Unit reported 70 outbreaks of influenza, seven of which happened in hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirements.

This year also saw a spike in influenza B. The B strain usually accounts for 10 per cent of confirmed cases, but this year that number jumped to bit over 50 per cent.

Stephen Turner is director of environmental health and infectious diseases for the Health Unit. He is also London’s Ward 11 councillor.

Turner told 980 CFPL why the B strain was so prevalent this year.

“It might’ve been because of a larger influenza A presence last year and some people still had some immunity left over,” said Turner.

“It could be a question of how many people got their flu shot last year.”

The report also reveals a total of 43 flu-related deaths, all of which were among people 50 or older.

Turner said those deaths often had other factors involved.

“Most cases tend to be where people are living in close quarters, in hospitals and in long-term care facilities. In those places, we try to make sure that everyone is immunized as best as possible,” said Turner.

Despite increases from last year, the findings show the flu season is drawing to a close. Between April 22 and April 28, Middlesex-London saw only six confirmed cases and zero deaths. The highest number of cases was reported between Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, which saw 92 with the flu.

Along with good hygiene practices such hand-washing and sneezing into sleeves as opposed to hands, Turner added that the flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.

The Health Unit will continue to monitor influenza when the next flu season rolls around in September.