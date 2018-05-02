Okanagan women defy age and follow their dreams at figure skating competition

They call themselves ‘Team Okanagan’ and they are heading to the International Adult Figure Skating Competition in Germany May 7.

Despite being ages 46-76, the group isn’t letting their age hold them back from following their dreams.

“You’re never too old to pursue your dreams or get second chances,” Team Okanagan member Wendy Ord told Global News.

Ord took up figure skating at the age of 50, joining a children’s beginner class.

Henrietta Penney will turn 77 before the group leaves for the trip to Germany.

“Why am I out here skating? Because I love it,” Penney said. “I love the music. The music is for my soul. I just love to skate.”

The group began six years ago with three original members who decided to compete just for fun.

Along the way, others Okanagan women heard about the group and asked to join.

Now, more than their drive to prove they can follow their dreams, the woman have formed a bond over their shared goals.

“That’s the cherry on top of the cake,” Isabella Ciocoiu said. “That’s incredible to be doing this: to be part of this wonderful team and to be on this journey together.”

The group has also attracted the attention of a film company which is working on a documentary of their journey to the international competition.

To The Worlds airs on CBC in January 2019.