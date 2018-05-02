Man found dead inside wall at Calgary shopping centre likely climbed in 2 days before

Calgary police have determined the death of a man whose body was found inside a wall at the Core Shopping Centre on Monday was an accident.

The body was found after maintenance crews were called to investigate a toilet that wouldn’t flush and removed a panel which gave access inside the wall.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating after body found in wall at Core Shopping Centre

The Calgary Fire Department removed the body of the man, who police said was in his 20s, and an autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators believe the man entered the fourth-floor women’s washroom on Friday evening and was alone at the time.

WATCH: Calgary police investigate after s man’s body was found in a wall at the Core Shopping Centre. Nancy Hixt reports.

It’s believed the man then climbed on top of a seven-foot-high pony wall — which is typically used to hide utilities — behind the toilets and removed a vent cover on top of the wall. The pony wall is not connected to the ceiling and doesn’t have any other access points.

Police believe the man climbed inside the wall through the vent, got stuck and later died.

Investigators don’t know how the man died or when.

It’s also not known why the man was inside the wall.