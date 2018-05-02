Potential Unleashed: Trent University campaign raises record $56.8M

Call it potential unleashed.

Trent University in Peterborough wrapped up its most ambitious fundraising campaign Wednesday afternoon by announcing a record $56.8 million was raised for its “Unleash the Potential” campaign for student support, innovative research and teaching.

The campaign goal was $50 million.

“I am tremendously impressed by the generosity of our donors,” said Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor.

“Together, our students and donors have made this campaign a huge success. Such philanthropic spirit helps ensure that Trent remains one of Canada’s top universities.”

The university says more than 8,461 individual donors contributed over 57,749 gifts to the campaign. Donors initiated 690 new funds: 399 of these funds provide student assistance in the form of scholarships and financial aid (more than 10,000 students have received donor support).

More than $20.2 million was given by alumni; $10.9 million by Trent staff, faculty, retirees and board; students contributed $9.6 million; parents $7.9 million; and foundations, corporations and organizations $8.2 million.

“Trent is an institution profoundly anchored in philanthropy,” said Julie Davis, vice-president, external relations and advancement. “Since our inception more than 50 years ago, those who believe in the power of education to transform lives and build community have given their time, talent and resources to ensure Trent remains a special place of learning.

“We are immensely grateful to the thousands of donors and volunteers who have made this campaign a success.”

The campaign has invested in facilities such as the Trent Athletics Centre, Bagnani Hall at Traill College, the new Student Centre, and most recently, extensive upgrades to Trent’s iconic Bata Library.

The funds raised will also create endowments to fund annual teaching scholars, a distinguished visiting teaching scholar, endowed lectures, experiential learning funds and resources for research and knowledge mobilization.

Trent says future philanthropic efforts will focus on create experiential learning opportunities such as internships and study-abroad placements; enhanced support for Indigenous leaders and support growth on the Peterborough and Durham campuses and restoration of heritage architecture.