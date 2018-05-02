Public Health warns of presence of carfentanil in N.S. after overdose death

For the first time, there’s evidence of the highly potent opioid carfentanil in Nova Scotia.

The province’s chief medical officer says carfentanil – which is substantially more potent than fentanyl – contributed to an opioid death in the province in early March.

“While this is the first time we’ve seen evidence of carfentanil consumption in Nova Scotia, it is not entirely unexpected,” said Dr. Robert Strang in a statement.

“This is a good time to remind Nova Scotians of the risks associated with the use of street drugs – not only opioids, but any drug in pill or powdered form.”

Public Health says the death occurred in the Halifax Regional Municipality. The exact cause and manner has yet to be determined.

“We want Nova Scotians to understand the serious risks they are taking when they choose to use street drugs,” said the Department of Justice’s director of public safety Roger Merrick, in a statement.

“We are asking anyone who is going to consume street drugs to take steps to reduce the risks, including carrying naloxone and informing others who may use drugs that naloxone is available.”

Naloxone kits are available free of charge in pharmacies across the province.