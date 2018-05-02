London adult entertainment club’s proposed move rejected by city committee

A potential move for one of the city’s adult entertainment clubs was rejected by London’s Community and Protective Services Committee, but not without heated discussion.

READ MORE: London city council signs off on no-touch bylaw

The committee held a public consultation meeting on Tuesday to discuss the potential move for the club Golddiggers, currently located at 2010 Dundas St.

The new location was planned for 802 Exeter Rd., which would make the club one of the first establishments motorists see as they get off Highway 401.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott general manager Brendan Ainscow said the proposed new location would tarnish the reputation of the city, which has been working to attract new people.

“If this is going to be one of the first things that our visitors see as they enter our city, because Exeter Road is the main entrance to our city,” Ainscow said. “We do strongly feel that that’s going to impact the taste that’s left in the mouths of tourists coming to visit us.”

READ MORE: Public meeting draws polarizing views on the London’s approach to strip club licensing

Coun. Bill Armstrong was the only councillor in favour of allowing the move, believing the establishment would be safer than at the current location.

“This is exactly the type of area that we talked about that these establishments should be in. This is a commercial area,” he said.

“They’re obviously going to invest a lot of money here,” he said.

Ultimately, council voted 5-1 in favour of rejecting the planned move.

– with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel.