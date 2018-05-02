U.S. military C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia

A U.S. military C-130 aircraft has crashed in Georgia.

The incident occurred around noon Wednesday just outside Savannah, Ga., near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

A picture posted online by a local firefighters’ association shows a fiery wreck at the side of a road with an ambulance nearby.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

It is unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft, or whether there were injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.