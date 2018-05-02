World
May 2, 2018 12:43 pm
Updated: May 2, 2018 1:14 pm

U.S. military C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia

By Senior National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Witness describes U.S. military plane crash near airport in Georgia

A U.S. military C-130 aircraft has crashed in Georgia.

The incident occurred around noon Wednesday just outside Savannah, Ga., near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

A picture posted online by a local firefighters’ association shows a fiery wreck at the side of a road with an ambulance nearby.

It is unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft, or whether there were injuries or fatalities.

WATCH: Air Force confirms crash of military plane in Georgia

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

