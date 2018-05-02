Moose Jaw replacing 2.7 km of old water main throughout city

On May 2, the City of Moose Jaw announced that Phase 3 of Water Main Replacement – 2018 has officially begun. The plan is to replace approximately 2.7 kilometres of outdated water main in eight separate locations in Moose Jaw.

In 2015, Moose Jaw city council made a 20-year, $117-million commitment to address the failing underground infrastructure throughout the city.

Phase 3 construction will begin on 11th Avenue NE from Fairford Street East to Stadacona Street East. It’s expected that it will take until May 20 to replace 225 metres of water main.

Construction timelines for the other sites will be released soon:

Manitoba Street East from Main Street North to Third Avenue NE – 561 metres of water main

Second Avenue NE from Fairford Street East to Manitoba Street East – 328 metres of water main

12th Avenue SW from Lillooet Street West to Vaughan Street West – 577 metres of water main

Athabasca Street West from Ninth Avenue NW to 10th Avenue NW – 271 metres of water main

Seventh Avenue NW from Saskatchewan Street West to MacDonald Street – 215 metres of water main

Algoma Avenue from MacDonald Street to Laurier Street West – 61 metres of water main

Athabasca Street East from 11th Avenue NE to 13th Street NE – 412 metres of water main

KMS Construction of Tuxford, Sask., has been assigned to begin Phase 3 construction, and has started the process of contacting affected property owners to discuss details surrounding the project, and how it may affect them.

You can find more information on the history of the program on the City of Moose Jaw website.