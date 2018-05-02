Moose Jaw replacing 2.7 km of old water main throughout city

On May 2, the City of Moose Jaw announced that Phase 3 of Water Main Replacement – 2018 has officially begun. The plan is to replace approximately 2.7 kilometres of outdated water main in eight separate locations in Moose Jaw.
In 2015, Moose Jaw city council made a 20-year, $117-million commitment to address the failing underground infrastructure throughout the city.
Phase 3 construction will begin on 11th Avenue NE from Fairford Street East to Stadacona Street East. It’s expected that it will take until May 20 to replace 225 metres of water main.
Construction timelines for the other sites will be released soon:
KMS Construction of Tuxford, Sask., has been assigned to begin Phase 3 construction, and has started the process of contacting affected property owners to discuss details surrounding the project, and how it may affect them.
You can find more information on the history of the program on the City of Moose Jaw website.
