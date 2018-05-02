Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market moves back to Charlotte Street

It’s a favourite time of year for many who like to get their locally grown produce fresh from the stands of downtown Peterborough. The Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market returned to the streets Wednesday.

READ MORE: Vendors booted from Peterborough Farmers’ Market

For years, the market has been held in the Louis Street parking lot at the corner of Charlotte and Louis streets.

Due to construction in the urban park, the market has moved back to its original location on Charlotte Street.

Previously, the market on Charlotte was between George and Water Street.

However, because there are now 32 vendors and 50 stalls at peak season, the blocked-off stretch of Charlotte Street has expanded from Louis Street to George Street.

Many customers and vendors alike are content with the change.

Finally, @PtboWedMarket is back for 2018! 🥦🥒🌽🥕🥔🍓

The Downtown Farmers' Market is a producers-only market & you are purchasing directly from the farmers, bakers and producers. The market is open every Wednesday, 8:30am to 2:00pm from May to October. pic.twitter.com/25NedmKCH1 — Downtown Ptbo (@downtownPtbo) May 2, 2018

For business and store owners along Charlotte, it might be a different story.

DBIA executive director, Terry Guiel, says he went along to each store beforehand to explain the changes and work out any kinks.

“For the most part, they’re very welcoming of the farmers’ market. They understand that this is what separates us from Lansdowne, from Chemong, and from other places of the city.”

Guiel says the market creates a unique atmosphere on Charlotte, and most store owners understand that.

READ MORE: What can an “Organic farmer” in Millbrook bring to the Peterborough Downtown Farmers’ Market the first week of MAY.

“They’re really very embracive of the market, they have been for years. There’s a few little adjustments that we have to work through. But so far, it’s going extremely smooth.”

As of Wednesday, that stretch of Charlotte Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until October.

It’s unclear at this point when construction on the Louis Street parking lot will be complete.

However, Bishop says it may take a few years.